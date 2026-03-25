Kevin De Bruyne’s spell in Italy may last just one season. Napoli are well aware that they have an international-class player in their squad; however, his continued stay with the club could be hampered by the frequent injury problems that are affecting his time in Serie A. Over the coming months, the Belgian midfielder’s condition will be monitored by the medical staff and Antonio Conte; at the end of the season, assessments will be made in conjunction with the management and the club to decide whether to continue the partnership or terminate it ahead of the natural expiry of his contract, scheduled for June 2027 (with an option for 2028).
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Is the Napoli-De Bruyne deal already off? What has changed, and the latest moves from Saudi Arabia and the MLS
DE BRUYNE'S INJURIES IN NAPLES
At the start of the season, Kevin De Bruyne’s move to Napoli was regarded as one of the standout signings of the 2025/26 Serie A season: the player had received offers from lower-tier leagues, but after his contract with Manchester City expired, he wanted to prove he could still perform at the highest level and so accepted Napoli’s offer. At the end of last October, he suffered an injury to the biceps femoris in his right thigh which kept him out for several months until his return in early March, when he came on in the final minutes of the match against Torino; on the last matchday against Cagliari, he returned to the starting line-up and remained on the pitch for the entire match. Taking his technical qualities for granted, according to Sky Sport, De Bruyne’s future at Napoli hangs in the balance, and is linked to the physical condition of a player who will turn 35 at the end of June.
WHERE COULD DE BRUYNE GO?
Rumours of De Bruyne’s possible departure from Napoli had already been circulating back in January, but there had never been any concrete signs to that effect; this summer, however, Saudi Arabia are ready to make a fresh push following their attempts a year ago, whilst the possibility of a move to the MLS also remains on the table. According to some reports, the player could be open to a move to the Saudi Pro League or to America, for what is likely to be the last major contract of his career. For now, however, the Belgian attacking midfielder does not want to be distracted and is focused solely on the final stages of the league season with Napoli, keeping his sights firmly set on the goal of catching up with Inter.