International friendlies: Spain on top form, Germany impressive with Wirtz, and Norway suffer defeat. Koopmeiners and Dumfries provide assists, and Ghedjemis shines

SPAIN v SERBIA – It was plain sailing for Spain as they thrashed Serbia and sent a message to all the other top sides, cementing their status as one of the favourites to lift the trophy. Despite playing against a team that won’t be going to the World Cup, in Vila-real, La Roja beat Milinkovic-Savic, Pavlovic, Kostic and Samardzic’s side 3-0. Oyarzabal scored a brace and Munoz added another.





NETHERLANDS-NORWAY – A significant win also for the Oranje, who beat Norway 2-1 – the side that had caused Italy so much trouble. In Amsterdam, the hosts fell behind to a goal from Schjelderup, but first Van Dijk and then former Milan player Reijnders turned the result around. Notable assists came from Koopmeiners and Dumfries, with Malen and De Vrij also featuring.





SWITZERLAND-GERMANY – A thrilling encounter in Basel where Switzerland lost 4-3 to Germany. Former Bologna player Ndoye opened the scoring, before Tah equalised. Embolo then made it 2-1 and Gnabry 2-2. Wirtz put his side back in front before Monteiro levelled the scores once more. In the closing stages, however, the Liverpool attacking midfielder sealed the final result: a monster performance for him, scoring two goals and providing two assists. For the home side, Freuler and Akanji started, whilst Jashari and Abischer came on in the second half.





Finally, also worth noting is Algeria’s convincing victory over Guatemala in a match played at the Ferraris in Genoa: it ended 7-0 and, in addition to goals from Gouiri, Mahrez and former Roma player Aouar, Fares Ghedjemis also got on the scoresheet. Making his debut for the senior national team, the player who is making a name for himself in Serie B with Frosinone immediately found the net in his first appearance for his country.