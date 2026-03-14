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Gabriele Stragapede

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Inter v Atalanta: the Scalvini-Frattesi incident sparks debate. Marelli: "He touches his leg, but it’s very slight. It’s a subjective and open-to-interpretation incident; the decision was the right one."

There were strong protests from the Nerazzurri over the challenge in the box between Scalvini and Frattesi, which raised more than a few doubts.

Atalanta snatch a draw against Inter: the match at San Siro ends 1-1, with Nikola Krstovic’s goal cancelling out Francesco Pio Esposito’s first-half opener.

It was a match marred by numerous controversies, particularly towards the end of the 29th round of the Serie A season: both the equaliser scored by the former Lecce player and the incident involving contact between Frattesi and Scalvini leave room for numerous interpretations.

But let’s recap what happened at the end of this round of Italy’s top-flight league.

  • EPISODE

     Frattesi beats Scalvini to the ball, who tackles him after he has already played it away: Manganiello lets play continue.

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  • MARELLI'S WORDS

    At the end of the match, Luca Marelli, DAZN’s refereeing expert, commented on what had happened at the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium: “Frattesi gets there first, Scalvini arrives late and makes contact with Frattesi’s leg, but looking at the footage, the contact is actually very slight.”

    He then continued: "There is a bit more doubt surrounding this incident. In the contact between Frattesi and Scalvini, Frattesi beats the Atalanta player to the ball and there is contact between their feet. It isn’t a proper foul; it’s a matter of perception and subjectivity. In this instance, I do not see a penalty-worthy foul; there is no actual penalty. Manganiello hadn’t seen anything; these incidents aren’t visible, and it’s difficult to be certain of what happened. It is a subjective, open-to-interpretation incident, and all opinions are legitimate. That is what the VAR decided. In my view, it is correct to let play continue.”

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