Another injury blow for Arsenal as Piero Hincapie sent home from Ecuador camp

Hincapie situation is the most pressing for Arsenal as Mikel Arteta has already had to navigate several fitness issues across his back four this season. Losing a player of Hincapie's tactical flexibility would be a major setback for the north London side. The 24-year-old has established himself as a vital component of the Arsenal defensive unit since his high-profile move to the Premier League. His ability to slot in at both left-back and central defence has made him an invaluable asset during the current campaign.

Arsenal have already seen three players sent home from England duty - Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka and Noni Madueke - while Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba had to pull out of the Brazil and France squads respectively.