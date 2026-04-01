"If I have to kill you, I will": Real Madrid star puts his friendship with FC Bayern's Michael Olise on hold for the Champions League

Should the 23-year-old feature against Munich, he is likely to find himself up against Bayern’s right winger Olise. He plays for the Blancos either in central midfield or on the left side of defence, and would then face a major challenge. Olise is in sensational form: he has scored 16 goals and provided 27 assists in 39 competitive matches this season.

Former Real Madrid player Sami Khedira is also deeply impressed. “With Michael Olise, Bayern probably have the best winger in the world at the moment,” enthused the 2014 World Cup winner in Sport Bild.

He finds speculation that Real might have their eye on the 24-year-old understandable: “It would be very surprising if Real weren’t seriously considering Olise. Olise fits the club’s philosophy. Real don’t want to spend a lot of money on established older stars, but rather invest in players with room for development who still have at least six to eight years left in their careers.

That is why the former Crystal Palace player’s overall package is ‘top-class’.

Olise’s eagerly anticipated debut at the Bernabéu takes place on Tuesday evening in the first leg of the Champions League tie. Eight days later, at the Allianz Arena, it will be decided which of the two title contenders secures a place in the semi-finals. Awaiting them there is the winner of the tie between last year’s champions PSG and Liverpool FC.