'I'm saving them for the World Cup' - Son Heung-Min unfazed by LAFC scoring drought as South Korea dream big

Son Heung-Min still looks at the World Cup like a kid would.

He remembers the buzz of going to his first tournament: the anticipation of getting called up, the swell towards the tournament, the eventual individual success brought about by a group stage goal against Algeria.

He was 21 then, and the next hope of Korean football. That was 12 years and roughly 150 goals ago. Yet some of that buzz remains. And as the South Korea and LAFC star faces World Cup number four, not much has really changed.

“It doesn't matter how many World Cups you have played in; a World Cup is like a kid's dream. As a grown man, when you're thinking about the World Cup, I feel like I'm still a child,” he said to GOAL via Hyundai's Next Starts Now campaign.

Yet this one is a bit different. The buildup is similar, the excitement is there. But there is just one problem: Son isn’t putting the ball in the net this season with LAFC. After starting his LAFC career with an emphatic 12 goals in 13 games at the end of 2025, the goals have rather dried up. He is still goalless in MLS, and even if he has amassed 16 assists in all competitions, his signature skill is nowhere to be found.

Some would be concerned. Son isn’t.

“I’m feeling good, I'm feeling great. Obviously, I’m missing some goals, but I guess it's coming in the World Cup,” he said.