'I'm not a magician' - Marcus Rashford unsure on Barcelona future as Man Utd loanee makes surprising admission about stunning free-kick goal vs Real Madrid

Rashford cemented his place in Barcelona folklore on Sunday night, scoring a sensational opening goal in a 2-0 win over Real Madrid that officially secured the La Liga crown. The 28-year-old became the first Englishman in 41 years to win the Spanish top-flight title, marking the occasion by becoming the first Blaugrana player to score a free-kick in El Clasico since Lionel Messi in 2012.

Reflecting on the historic victory and his goal, Rashford revealed a surprising lack of confidence before taking the set-piece. "No, I wasn't going to shoot," he told reporters in the mixed zone. "I wasn't going to shoot... because when I put the ball down I didn't see the angles. I didn't feel confident it was going to be a goal, so I was going to cross. But then everyone is telling me to shoot and then I hyped myself up a little bit. It was good I shot in the end as it was a good goal."