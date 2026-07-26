'I love the club' - Federico Chiesa insists he's 'only thinking about Liverpool' amid transfer talk

Chiesa is eager to secure a more prominent role for Liverpool after making only nine starts across all competitions during Arne Slot's two-year tenure.

Chiesa, who arrived in a £12.5 million transfer from Juventus in August 2024, has been the subject of more intense exit speculation but quickly dismissed any thoughts of a departure following a 4-2 friendly victory over Sunderland on Saturday.

He views Iraola's arrival as an ideal opportunity to revitalise his career in England. "Right now, at the moment, I am happy here at Liverpool," Chiesa told reporters. "I love the club, I love the fans, I love everything. I am doing the best I can to have a chance here and then we will see. At the minute, the only thing I am thinking about is Liverpool."