‘I don’t feel fear’ - USMNT star Weston McKennie embraces World Cup ‘butterflies’ and ‘pressure’ of performing on home soil

As one of the most experienced leaders in the USMNT locker room, McKennie is leaning into the emotional weight of the upcoming World Cup.

Rather than shying away from the expectations of a nation, the midfielder believes that the nervous energy surrounding the event is a sign of its significance.

"I don't think I feel fear. I feel butterflies, which is normal," McKennie told FIFA. He explained that these feelings are a positive force, stating, "If you don’t feel butterflies, it means you don't care about what you’re doing. I feel like I'm a player that thrives under pressure, I like to have that responsibility on my shoulders."