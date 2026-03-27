In an interview with "The Anfield Wrap", the Reds' former manager was particularly impressed by the Egyptian's career.
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"I couldn't have imagined that something like this was possible": Jürgen Klopp breaks his silence following Mohamed Salah's departure from Liverpool
"“Where he came from, what he’s been through and what he’s given us – it’s incredible. When you work with him, the overall picture is simply absurd; the statistics are incomparable,” said Klopp, alluding to Salah’s numerous records, including being LFC’s all-time leading goalscorer in the Premier League. “Perhaps we’ll be sitting here in ten years’ time and perhaps Ekitike will break his record, but that will be difficult.”
When Salah moved from AS Roma to Anfield for €42 million in 2017, two years after Klopp took charge, even the successful manager hadn’t anticipated him rising to become the third-highest goalscorer in Liverpool’s club history. "It was a joy, a challenge, hard work from both sides and an incredible result," explained Red Bull’s Head of Global Soccer, emphasising: "I couldn’t have imagined that something like this was possible – the statistics he has to his name, the performances, some of which will surely remain unmatched."
Klopp, who won a league title and the Champions League with Salah, among other honours, added: "I’m already looking back and can hardly believe how something like this was possible. The goals he’s scored, the consistency he’s shown, the will and ambition to keep getting better."
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Mo Salah is third on the list of Liverpool's all-time top scorers
In total, Salah has scored 255 goals and provided 112 assists in 435 appearances for the Reds. He will no longer be able to catch second place (Roger Hunt, 280 goals) or first place (Ian Rush, 339 goals) in the all-time goalscoring charts. Especially as things haven’t gone entirely to plan recently. It was only in April last year that he extended his contract by a further two years until 2027 following tough negotiations.
This season, however, Salah has struggled to reproduce his best form and has contributed to a relatively modest 11 goals in the league. He added a further eight in cup competitions. But Liverpool, too, are failing to live up to expectations as defending champions and, currently fifth in the table, are even in danger of missing out on Champions League qualification.
Salah: "One of the club's all-time greats is leaving in the summer"
"I hope he can have a successful rest of the season – although I know that Mo can only do that if you win football matches and he scores goals," said Klopp, adding: "One of the all-time greats is leaving the club in the summer – let’s see where he turns up next."
Salah will bid farewell at Anfield on 24 May, the final matchday of the Premier League season, as the 33-year-old announced himself on Tuesday. His future, meanwhile, remains uncertain. There is reportedly interest, particularly from Saudi Arabia and the MLS.
Mohamed Salah: Performance data and statistics this season
Games 34 Minutes played 2685 Goals 10 Assists 9