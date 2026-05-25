'Hell will freeze over!' - Rebekah Vardy insists she'll 'never, ever apologise' to Coleen Rooney over ‘Wagatha Christie’ saga

Speaking about the fallout of the 'Wagatha Christie' trial, the 44-year-old insisted that she still disputes the court's findings. Despite the judge concluding Rebekah was responsible for leaking private information to the press, she remains steadfast in her position.

“I’m living with the judgment the judge made but, still to this day, I believe she was wrong,” she stated, per The Telegraph. Reflecting on the possibility of a reconciliation or an olive branch with Coleen, wife of Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney, she was blunt about her intentions, saying: “I’m never, ever, going to apologise for something I didn’t do... Hell will freeze over before I do that.”