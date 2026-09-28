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Heimir Hallgrimsson slams critics and hails 'proud' Republic of Ireland stars after dominant win over Israel amid boycott controversy
Resilient Boys in Green respond
Ireland bounced back from a disappointing 1-0 defeat against Kosovo in Pristina by sweeping aside Israel 3-0 in Debrecen thanks to first-half goals from Troy Parrott, Adam Idah, and Jack Moylan. The neutral-venue fixture hung in the balance after the Irish squad held a four-hour emergency meeting following goalkeeper Bazunu's sudden withdrawal from the camp. A team vote ultimately resolved the impasse, with the players deciding to fulfil the fixture despite widespread boycott calls.
- IPA Sport
Manager salutes players' mental strength
Speaking after a politically charged encounter, Hallgrimsson hit back at the torrent of outside criticism directed at his squad, insisting much of the commentary had crossed the line.
Praising his side's resolve amid turbulent circumstances, Hallgrimsson told RTE Sport: "In tough times, that's where you find your leaders, that's where characters step up. It's been tough times for them, and I think everybody that has watched the game saw proud Irishmen fight for their nation.
"I think they show how much this means to them, not only to play for Ireland, but to do well tonight under a difficult circumstance, with a bad preparation. Just to be able to do that, I'm so proud of them."
Goalkeeper withdrawal sparks camp unity
Bazunu's refusal to feature in protest against "atrocities in the region" sent shockwaves through the dressing room, though Hallgrimsson made clear the door remains wide open for the shot-stopper.
Addressing the goalkeeper's stand and dressing-room harmony, Hallgrimsson said: "Yeah, that was the intention two days ago, obviously it's up to him. We sent him a text just after the game, he's one of us. He won the game with us, we supported his decision, and hopefully he'll stay with us. I know it's probably tougher for him than the others, but he's a part of our team and will be."
Acknowledging the unease caused by the timing of the decision, the manager added: "I think it [the squad] can be reunited, obviously it was just the timing, there was nothing we had against him taking that decision. Of course it would have been easier if it had been earlier. Normally the players have always gone together with their decisions. That was the first time there was a split and it made a lot of people uncomfortable. In the end they decided to stick together and finish the game."
- Inpho Photography
Testing group fixtures demand consistency
A clinical display in Debrecen has given Ireland a much-needed lift in their bid to keep group ambitions alive. Hallgrimsson's men now switch their attention to Thursday's home clash with Austria in Dublin on October 1. A quick rematch with Israel follows three days later at the neutral TSC Arena in Backa Topola, Serbia.
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