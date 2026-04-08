Rüdiger, intended to be rested for the Elche fixture, expressed dissatisfaction with the late change. The German international follows a strict match-day routine and had expected to begin on the bench, only to be drafted into action at the last moment.

Asencio was absent from the squad against Elche, in the return fixture against City and in the subsequent LaLiga match against Atlético, even though he was training normally during that period. According to Marca, Arbeloa’s reasoning was that Asencio had not apologised to the team for his criticism of being benched against City.

Subsequent reports claimed Asencio later apologised to the manager but not to his team-mates. Even when Arbeloa tried to broker peace at the end of a training session by asking, “Does anyone else have anything to say?”, the forward remained silent.

Only after the international break did Asencio finally apologise to his teammates for his pre-City comments and for his late withdrawal against Elche. He was then reinstated to the squad for the subsequent fixtures against Mallorca and Bayern Munich, though he remained on the sidelines as the coaching staff continued to manage the situation. The episode underlines the delicate balance between maintaining team harmony and respecting individual aspirations, and it will be watched closely as a potential turning point in both player-coach dynamics and Real Sociedad’s season-long narrative.