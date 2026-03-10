"He's only interested in the money": boxing star Agit Kabayel takes a shot at Oleksandr Usyk

The World Boxing Council (WBC) had recently urged the Ukrainian to defend his title against Kabayel in the near future. The 33-year-old celebrated his 27th victory in 27 professional fights against Poland's Damian Knyba in January.

"How can he not name the number one in the rankings, his mandatory challenger? It's just sad that he'd rather fight Dubois or Fury a third time, even though he's already beaten them both twice," said Kabayel.