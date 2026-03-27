According to the Brazilian newspaper O Globo, the two Bundesliga clubs are currently enquiring about Cuiabano’s situation. The left-back is actually owned by Premier League side Nottingham Forest, but is currently on loan in his home country.
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He’s currently racking up one goalscorer after another: BVB and Bayer Leverkusen are apparently keen on a Brazilian from the Premier League
In Nottingham, where the club paid a transfer fee of six million euros for him a year and a half ago, the 23-year-old has not yet made an appearance for the first team. However, this is because he was initially loaned back to Botafogo and has been on loan at Vasco da Gama in Brazil’s top flight since the start of the year.
Cuiabano has made an impressive start for the Rio de Janeiro club. In his first five matches, he has contributed two goals and three assists – and that as a left-back, mind you. As a result, clubs from Serie A are said to have taken notice of him, alongside BVB and Leverkusen.
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BVB and Leverkusen may well be in need
The problem is that Vaco da Gama holds a so-called matching right for Cuiabano, which means the Brazilians have the option to match any offers from other clubs. Cuiabano’s loan runs until the end of the year, and the Brazilians have also secured a buy-back option worth ten million euros. His contract in Nottingham runs until 2029.
At first glance, BVB don’t actually need him. After all, Dortmund secured the services of left-back Kaua Prates some time ago. However, Cuiabano’s compatriot is only 17 years old and was not signed by Sebastian Kehl’s successor, Nils-Ole Book, who may well have other plans. The Bild newspaper has also recently speculated about a possible departure of Daniel Svensson, who is the undisputed first-choice left-back under manager Niko Kovac.
Meanwhile, in Leverkusen, a departure for Alejandro Grimaldo appears to be on the cards, with his future still up in the air despite lucrative contract offers from the Werkself. He has already spoken on several occasions about his dream of playing in his home country of Spain once again. A return to FC Barcelona also seems to be a possibility.
BVB, Fixtures: Borussia Dortmund's upcoming matches
Date Match 4 April, 6.30 pm VfB Stuttgart v BVB (Bundesliga) 11 April, 3.30 pm BVB v Bayer Leverkusen (Bundesliga) 18 April, 3.30 pm TSG Hoffenheim v BVB (Bundesliga)