He has publicly complained about a lack of playing time: VfB Stuttgart face stiff competition in the race to sign the FC Barcelona star

However, his time there has not gone as planned. With the star-studded attack built around Lamine Yamal, Bardghji is rarely picked and sees little playing time. At the end of March, he publicly voiced his frustration under manager Hansi Flick: “I’m patient, but to be honest, I think I deserve to play more,” he told Sverige Television. “I’m not 100 per cent satisfied, but that’s football. I respect those who have been in the squad for a long time; they’re my teammates. I know what I’m capable of, and I have great self-confidence.”

Loan rumours surfaced as early as winter, though Flick is said to have overruled them, citing squad stability. “I’m very happy with him. He’s excellent whenever I put my trust in him,” the coach enthused.

Across 23 competitive outings this term he has logged 616 minutes, scoring twice and laying on four assists. He has now been an unused substitute in Barça’s last three La Liga fixtures, and his contract with the club runs until 2029.