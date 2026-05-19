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Harry Styles forces Ajax to move to 6,000 capacity stadium as opponents threaten to boycott European play-off
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Concert clash triggers venue chaos
Ajax surrendered home advantage for Thursday's pivotal Eredivisie European play-off after prioritising multi-million pound summer concerts from Styles over potential post-season fixtures. Consequently, the Amsterdam giants booked Volendam's compact home ground, but local authorities subsequently barred all away fans following weekend supporter violence involving FC Volendam hooligans - as AD reports. Outraged by the ruling, which also affects Willem II's promotion play-off, Groningen have challenged the decision alongside the KNVB. The association is currently locked in urgent discussions with the local mayor to avoid an unprecedented fixture cancellation.
Groningen chief fumes at injustice
The decision to punish travelling fans for an unrelated riot has left the visiting hierarchy completely blindsided and exploring drastic counter-measures. Refusing to rule out a historic strike that could derail the Eredivisie post-season, Groningen general manager Frank van Mosselveld said, per RTV Noord: "We are now looking at where our options and resources lie to take action against this. This is outrageous.
"Look, the sporting aspect must come first. But we all find this so unacceptable and unjust that we are first trying to ensure that supporters are allowed to attend on Thursday. All scenarios are on the table. We are not ruling anything out at this moment. It surprises and overwhelms us. This is so unjust."
- AFP
Historical warnings ignored by authorities
The burgeoning crisis was not unforeseen, as the Groningen hierarchy had proactively flagged the potential stadium bottleneck to footballing authorities nearly a month before the fixture was confirmed.
Van Mosselveld revealed that he had officially contacted the KNVB to request a clear contingency plan, fearing that local government would be unable to host multiple matches simultaneously. Criticising the administrative failure, Van Mosselveld added: "Especially since I already inquired about these scenarios with the KNVB on April 23: what if, and how are we going to deal with that?
"It is an assumption, but I have the impression that the people there hoped that the scenario in which both FC Volendam and Ajax would end up in the play-offs would not occur. I already find it remarkable that we have to move to another stadium. It should never be the case that the local authorities decide not to allow away fans. And yet, that scenario comes true anyway."
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Governing body races against clock
The KNVB professional football competition board faces immense pressure to resolve the political standoff before Thursday's scheduled kickoff. Football authorities have launched an urgent appeal to Mayor Rick Beukers to permit away fans, but Groningen are already pushing to have the match moved to their own Euroborg Stadium. If the local government refuses to compromise, a forced postponement or a forfeit could fundamentally disrupt the European qualification pathway, completely overshadowing the end of the Dutch football calendar.