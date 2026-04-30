AFP
Habib Beye delivers Mason Greenwood injury update ahead of Marseille's must-win clash with Nantes
Greenwood's fitness status revealed
Speculation has surrounded Greenwood after the forward was left out of the starting XI against Nice, leading some to wonder if internal tensions had played a role in the decision. However, Beye has dismissed those rumours, explaining that the player himself flagged a fitness issue. "He is better; it's improving, but with the scan, on the day of the match, the player told me, 'I'm in too much pain; I can't start,'" Beye told reporters.
The Marseille boss remains optimistic that the tactical decision to limit his minutes last time out will pay dividends in the long run. He added: "Today, he is better. Against Nice, he had less fatigue, and that allowed us to recover him this week at a better athletic level." The English forward has been OM's biggest attacking threat this season with 25 goals across 41 appearances.
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The impact of the Lille injury
The root of Greenwood's physical struggles can be traced back to a bruising encounter with Lille late last month. During that match, the former Manchester United man was subject to several heavy challenges that have evidently taken their toll. Beye previously noted that the player had been forced to push through significant discomfort to stay on the pitch in subsequent weeks.
"Mason, we have looked at it since the start of the week. He is very limited by the injury from Lille. It's been two games that he's played with a lot of pain; we can't put him in danger," the coach explained at the weekend. Having featured for only the final 30 minutes against Nice, the hope within the OM camp is that the managed workload will allow him to return to the starting fold for the trip to Nantes.
Champions League qualification at stake
The timing of Greenwood’s injury is far from ideal with Marseille locked in a tight battle for European qualification. Despite their status as one of France's biggest clubs, they currently sit in sixth place in the Ligue 1 table. With 53 points on the board, Beye's side are chasing down Lyon and Lille, who currently hold the keys to the final Champions League spots.
The draw against Nice was seen as a missed opportunity, leaving the Phocéens four points adrift of the top four. To keep their dreams of playing in Europe's elite competition alive, victory against Nantes on Saturday is considered essential. Greenwood’s ability to find the back of the net will be the primary factor in whether Marseille can close that gap before the season concludes.
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Looking ahead to the final stretch
Beye will be desperate to have his star man at 100 per cent for a defining run of fixtures. Following the away day at Nantes, Marseille must navigate games against Le Havre and fifth-placed Rennes.
The medical team is continuing to monitor Greenwood closely to ensure there is no setback from the initial knock. Given his importance to the team's offensive structure, Beye is likely to restore him to the heart of the attack if the latest scans show continued improvement.