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Guti warns Real Madrid off re-hiring 'not in prime phase' Jose Mourinho as pressure builds on Alvaro Arbeloa
Guti casts doubt on Mourinho return
As the pressure mounts on Arbeloa, speculation regarding a blockbuster return for Mourinho has reached fever pitch. However, Real Madrid icon Guti is not among those clamouring for the Portuguese manager's comeback, suggesting that the former Chelsea and Manchester United boss is no longer the force he once was.
Speaking to Marca about the possibility of a second stint for the current Benfica coach, the 49-year-old was remarkably blunt in his assessment. "Mourinho is a great coach, but I think his prime phase is not now – in the sense that he comes from Fenerbahce, he took Benfica at a very bad time and I think there are coaches in a better state than Mou that I would sign," he explained.
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Unfinished business in the Spanish capital
Mourinho’s first spell in Madrid between 2010 and 2013 was a whirlwind of trophies and high-octane drama, yielding a La Liga title and a Copa del Rey. While his departure was clouded by friction, reports suggest the manager believes he has unfinished business at the club and is eyeing a sensational return to prove he can still win at the highest level in Spain.
The allure of a homecoming is reportedly shared by several members of the Real Madrid board who value Mourinho's experience. However, the club hierarchy is wary of the baggage that often accompanies him, especially given Guti's concerns that the game may have moved past the tactical approach that once made Mourinho the most revered manager in world football.
Arbeloa on the brink
The managerial merry-go-round has been sparked by a disappointing few months under Arbeloa. With Barcelona holding a commanding lead at the top of the La Liga table with only five matches remaining, Los Blancos are staring down the barrel of a second consecutive season without a major trophy. At a club where success is the only currency, such a drought usually guarantees a change in the dugout.
Perez is famously ruthless when it comes to results, and Arbeloa remains in a precarious position. While no formal talks have yet taken place with Mourinho’s representatives, the club is expected to pull the trigger on a change if the domestic campaign ends in total failure, leaving the door ajar for a new appointment in the summer.
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Perez's current shortlist
While Mourinho is a familiar name, he is not the only high-profile candidate on the radar in the Spanish capital. The Madrid board is currently conducting a wide-reaching search for the right profile to lead a squad packed with world-class talent, and Guti’s comments reflect a desire within the club's stratosphere to look toward more contemporary options.
Names like Jurgen Klopp and Mauricio Pochettino continue to circulate as preferred targets for Perez, who is desperate to restore the club to its former glory. Whether the president decides to gamble on the nostalgia of a Mourinho return or heed Guti’s warning and look elsewhere remains to be seen.