Guillermo Ochoa set for historic sixth World Cup, but will Obed Vargas and Julian Quiñones make the cut? - Predicting Mexico’s World Cup roster

Mexico’s national team officially began their World Cup preparations on May 6, when 20 Liga MX-based players reported to the Centro de Alto Rendimiento for a mini pre-tournament camp. Twelve of them already appear to have their places secured. The rest represent something just as important: the first layer of the generation expected to shape El Tri beyond 2026.

But Mexico rarely do things quietly.

With Javier Aguirre preparing for his third World Cup as Mexico manager - a distinction few coaches in international soccer can claim - the opening stage of this process has already carried tension, uncertainty, and a familiar sense of improvisation. Hours before camp officially began, questions remained over whether some players would be allowed to participate in CONCACAF Champions Cup matches, forcing Aguirre to address the situation publicly.

For Aguirre, though, May 6 represented the true start of Mexico’s World Cup journey. He spoke about the excitement and responsibility surrounding the first group of players reporting to camp, but also made one thing clear: any player who failed to join the squad would be putting his World Cup place at risk. He also thanked Liga MX clubs such as Chivas and Toluca for honoring their agreement to release players despite the ongoing playoffs.

Fourteen players based in Europe and abroad will eventually complete the final roster. But with this version of El Tri, nothing feels entirely settled. Mexico enter the tournament with veterans chasing one more defining moment, young players trying to force their way into the picture, unresolved injury concerns, and perhaps the most open internal competition the national team has seen in years.

While Mexico released their provisional roster this week, who will ultimately make the final 26-man roster? GOAL makes its prediction on what El Tri's squad will look like.