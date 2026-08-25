AFP
‘Make football truly global!’ - FIFA President Gianni Infantino outlines ambitious growth plan during Caribbean Football Union visit
Infantino visits the Dominican Republic
FIFA President Infantino travelled to the Dominican Republic to meet with Member Associations from the CFU. The visit took place on the sidelines of the CFU U-14 Challenge Series, a youth tournament supported by the FIFA Forward programme. During his trip, Infantino held a constructive dialogue with CFU representatives, including President Lyndon Cooper and Concacaf President Victor Montagliani.
He also met with local government and sporting officials, stressing that the youth event perfectly highlighted the benefits of investing in the game globally. The FIFA boss expressed his happiness at engaging with regional figures. He noted that the gathering provided an important platform to listen to opinions and share ideas regarding the future of the sport.
Narrowing the global football gap
A major talking point from the visit was FIFA's ongoing mission to level the playing field across different continents. Infantino pointed to a decade of positive change but stressed the importance of continued development.
"I received a very, very warm welcome here in the Dominican Republic – beautiful, beautiful country…on the occasion of a meeting of the Caribbean Football Union, to discuss projects, ideas," Infantino said.
"So, even more so, a reason to be proud to be here. And happy, as well, because it’s important to engage, to have a dialogue, to express views and opinions – a lot been happening in the last few weeks and it’s important that you hear, you listen and you’re able to, also, express what your feelings are. So, I think overall, a positive, very, very happy with all the support I get here.
"We want to grow football in every one of our 211 countries in the world. We need to narrow this gap between the big, big countries and all the others...we need to give a chance to all the others".
Funding the next generation
Founded in 1978, the CFU comprises 31 members and receives significant financial backing from world football's governing body. Under the current FIFA Forward cycle, up to $5 million is provided to each regional organisation to fund crucial initiatives. Infantino praised this system, describing it as one of the best investments FIFA has made. He recalled that many regional associations previously lacked the necessary resources to organise football activities for children.
"We had to find resources, and we had to find more and more resources because what they do in organising these events for the children – this year is the U-14 here in the CFU, in the Caribbean – U-14 boys, next year, U-14 girl," he added.
"Why shouldn’t we do, every year, boys and girls, for example? Well, that costs money, of course. Our job is to help to find that money so that more girls and more boys can enjoy football.
"We will organise now this year for the first time in FIFA a U-15 World Cup where all 211 countries of FIFA are invited. A festival of youth, more than 4.000 children playing football together. That’s why we need these resources, sponsors, broadcasters to reinvest 100% of what we generate back into the game, because we want to make football truly global in every corner of the world."
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A new global youth festival
Looking towards the future, Infantino revealed plans for an expansive new youth competition that will be open to all 211 FIFA member associations. This move aligns with the organisation's goal of making the sport truly global.
The inaugural U-15 World Cup is set to be organised this year, bringing together over 4.000 children to play football. Infantino excitedly described the upcoming international tournament as a "festival of youth".
To make such ambitious projects a reality, the FIFA President highlighted the ongoing need for resources, sponsors, and broadcasters. He promised that 100 per cent of generated funds would be reinvested straight back into the game to ensure continued growth.
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