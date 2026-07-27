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Gianni Infantino faces grilling from US politicians over Donald Trump relationship as FIFA president asked to appear before House Judiciary Committee
Democratic lawmakers target FIFA leadership
Representative Jamie Raskin, the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, has formally requested that Infantino appear for a transcribed interview to address FIFA’s ties to the Trump administration. The request follows a series of controversial events leading up to and during the recent World Cup, including Infantino’s decision to award Donald Trump a newly created FIFA Peace Prize.
As per The Atheltic, The investigation is also focusing on FIFA’s physical presence in the United States, specifically its rental of office space on the 17th floor of Trump Tower in Manhattan. While FIFA maintains it pays market-level rent for the premises, Raskin noted that such space might ordinarily retail for $600,000 per year.
The Congressman has requested all visitor logs for FIFA’s Miami and New York City offices and warned that all communications between FIFA personnel and individuals affiliated with the Trump Administration must be
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Allegations of Political Interference and Neutrality
A central flashpoint in the committee's inquiry involves the suspension of U.S. international Balogun during the World Cup. It is alleged that Trump personally phoned Infantino to request a review of the striker's red card, after which FIFA declared the player eligible to participate in a knockout fixture. While FIFA maintains the decision was reached independently, the move sparked worldwide condemnation.
European lawmakers have also joined the chorus of dissent, with over 70 representatives calling for an inquiry into the governing body's adherence to political neutrality. Raskin’s letter suggests that FIFA’s actions appear "designed to induce President Trump and his Administration to make decisions in FIFA’s favor." This includes questions regarding the Department of Justice’s decision to drop certain indictments related to the 2015 corruption scandal.
Ticketing Scandals and Consumer Protection
Beyond political ties, the House committee is investigating FIFA's controversial ticketing policies, which have already drawn fire from Attorneys General in New York, New Jersey, Texas, and California.
Raskin alleged that FIFA used its favored status to "rip off its consumers" through illegal price gouging and fraudulent sales tactics. The letter highlights that while the original bid promised a maximum finals ticket price of $1,550, some seats were eventually sold for nearly $33,000.
Lawmakers are particularly concerned that FIFA introduced higher-priced seat categories after millions of tickets had already been sold to the general public. Raskin’s letter states: "Even once a fan buys a ticket, FIFA may, at its own discretion, move them into a worse seat in a worse section. This is plainly unlawful, anti-consumer conduct."
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Future Implications for FIFA in America
The White House has hit back at the investigation in a statement, with spokesman Davis Ingle dismissing Raskin as a "stupid person’s idea of a smart person". The administration argued that the 2026 World Cup was a historic success that generated billions in revenue and provided a seamless experience for fans.
However, the Democratic source familiar with the investigation warned that these oversight questions could become formal investigations with subpoena powers if the Democrats retake the House in the upcoming midterms.
The ongoing friction serves as a warning for FIFA as it looks ahead to the 2031 Women’s World Cup, which the U.S. is expected to co-host. Should there be a change in political leadership, the governing body may face even harsher scrutiny over its operational and ethical standards. For now, the committee has set a deadline of August 9, 2026, for FIFA to provide the requested records.
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