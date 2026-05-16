Barcelona chief Deco 'heads to FA Cup final' to watch Chelsea forward as Liga giants consider £55m transfer move

The search for a new forward has been accelerated by the official confirmation that Robert Lewandowski will leave the club at the end of the current campaign. Barcelona announced the news with a poignant social media tribute titled: "Came as a star. Leaves as legend," marking the end of the Polish striker's glittering four-year stint in Catalonia.

Lewandowski took to X to share an emotional farewell message, stating: "After four years full of challenges and hard work, it's time to move on. I leave with the feeling that the mission is complete. 4 seasons, 3 championships. I will never forget the love I received from the fans from my very first days. Catalonia is my place on earth. Thank you to everyone I met along the way during these beautiful four years. A special thank you to President Laporta for giving me the chance to live the most incredible chapter of my career. Barca is back where it belongs."