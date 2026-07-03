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From Yamagucci to Godfrey - Five events you can't miss at House of GOAL's opening week

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GOAL is putting on the perfect festival of soccer for the World Cup, and Week 1 is rife with ideal programming to highlight the beautiful game

NEW YORK --House of GOAL is the place to be. Nowhere in North America has anyone put on a fully immersive experience like this. Soccer has always been about more than what happens on the field: fashion, music, culture, movies, TV, food, and the conversations that bring fans together.

Until now, few have fully confronted that and brought it to a wider audience.

House of GOAL is touching on everything: fashion, art, style, films, food, comedy, and the culture surrounding the beautiful game. Running from July 3 to the day of the World Cup final, July 19, the festival of soccer, held in Industry City, the beating heart of Brooklyn, is the perfect encapsulation of what the World Cup - and soccer at large - is all about. Oh yeah, and admission for daytime programming is totally free.

The full schedule of House of GOAL events can be found here. Here's a look at what can't be missed in Week 1 of the event....



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    Music: Rave energy gets the party started

    What better way to kick House of GOAL off than with a night of dancing? Four DJs will come together for the best Latin rave in New York, demonstrating the power of the connection between soccer and music. And then, the day after, it’s a trip over to Asia. Yamagucci, one of the hottest names in the Japanese nightlife scene, will bring his harder deep house beats to close out the Fourth of July in style. He will be accompanied Bontan, one of the hottest new DJs in the UK, who has sold out North American tours and collaborated with Major Lazer.

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    Comedy: Big names bring the laughs

    Godfrey has been doing it since the 1990s. A veteran of the comedy scene who brings new laughs with every release, the Lincoln, Nebraska native remains a powerful voice in the space. He will be bringing his signature style Wednesday night as part of an All-Star comedy lineup. Godfrey will be followed by Caitlin Peluffo, a raunchy, honest comedian whose Netflix special "Proscuitto Rose" has received widespread cricial acclaim. Rachel Williams (SiriusXM, Don't Tell), Alexis Guerreros (The Cooligans), Christian Polanco (The Cooligans), and Peter Murphy (GOAL, Oppenheimer) round out a comedy lineup of dreams.


    Get tickets HERE before they sell out!

  • OG programming: GOAL's own showcase their talents

    Sprinkled in throughout is GOAL’s in-house soccer content, featuring four live shows from successful podcasts that have amassed millions of viewers on YouTube. Leading the way is The Rondo, GOAL’s fast-moving, always-opinionated World Cup show starring Raheemovic, Corbin Mills and Tom Hindle. With two live shows in the first week alone, the crew will bring its mix of sharp analysis, big personalities and fan-first energy to Brooklyn, breaking down the tournament’s biggest storylines as only they can. Soccercito, featuring Alexis Guerreros and Christian Polanco, as well as guest Casey Settleman, will bring its own signature energy as America’s leading Spanish-language soccer podcast.



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    Movies: Kicking + Screening showcases soccer culture

    For years, kicking + screening has highlighted the best in the soccer movie space. From charming documentaries to hard-hitting deep dives into the biggest storylines in soccer, the film festival is deeply ingrained in the beautiful game. And House of GOAL will host the festival twice within the first week alone. First, on July 5, it’s “the home game”, a flick about a plucky Icelandic soccer team that enters the FA Cup with dreams of glory despite being brutally overmatched. Four days later is Maradona '94 The Fall, a deep dive into the ill-fated World Cup in which Diego Maradona’s career fell apart. That one will be followed by a Q+A with director Angus MacQueen, who will offer insight about the making of the film, the inspiration behind it, and “El Diego” himself.

  • Guest podcasts: Fozcast, Soccernomics, Drafted

    And then there's the outside talent who can bring their own content. The Fozcast, hosted by Premier League legend and former England international Ben Foster, will offer energy and insight into what it's like to be a pro at the highest level. That will be followed by Latina Fútbol Club, which highlights the best in women's soccer and music.