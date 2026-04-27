AFP
Francesco Farioli gives strong response to Chelsea job links as Porto close in on league title
The search for Rosenior's successor
The Blues are looking for a new boss following the dismissal of Liam Rosenior, and Farioli is reportedly one of the names on their shortlist. Chelsea’s sporting directors have been evaluating several high-profile candidates to lead the squad next season. Chelsea’s interest in the former OGC Nice boss is unsurprising given his rapid rise through the European coaching ranks. The Italian tactician gained international recognition for transforming Nice into a defensive powerhouse in Ligue 1 and later revitalising Ajax, where he successfully implemented a well-structured game model that restored the Dutch club to title-contending status.
- AFP
Farioli commits to Porto project
Farioli has officially distanced himself from the vacant managerial position at Chelsea, insisting that his immediate future remains in Portugal. The former Ajax coach has seen his reputation soar again since taking over at Porto last July, boasting a remarkable 74 per cent win rate during his tenure so far. Speaking after a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Estrela da Amadora on Sunday, Farioli addressed the speculation surrounding interest from the Premier League giants. "I am the coach of Porto and I am really happy to be here," he stated.
When pressed on whether he could promise the Porto supporters that he would remain in his post even if a lucrative offer arrived from Stamford Bridge, Farioli did not hesitate. The coach was insistent in his reply to the fans, simply stating: "Yeah, absolutely."
Tactical profile attracts Blues interest
The timing of Chelsea's interest comes as Porto sit in a commanding position at the summit of the Primeira Liga. Leading rivals Benfica by seven points with just three games remaining, Farioli is on the cusp of delivering the club's first league title since 2022. The Italian’s ability to organise a backline is seen as a key attribute that could solve Chelsea’s persistent defensive issues. While other names such as Cesc Fabregas, Xabi Alonso, and Andoni Iraola have been mentioned in connection with the role, Farioli’s tactical discipline and European experience have reportedly kept him at the forefront of Chelsea's thoughts.
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Interim success provides Chelsea breathing space
While the hunt for a long-term successor for Rosenior continues, interim boss Calum McFarlane has managed to steady the ship. McFarlane led the team to a significant victory on Sunday, where an Enzo Fernandez goal secured a 1-0 win over Leeds United at Wembley, booking Chelsea's place in the FA Cup final. Despite the positive result on the pitch, the pressure remains on the club's owners to identify a permanent leader who can implement a long-term vision.