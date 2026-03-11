Goal.com
Four out of six Champions League quarter-finals without Italian teams, Inter's two finals the anomaly: the decline is no longer a coincidence, but a pattern. Is anyone going to do anything about it?

With Atalanta's heavy defeat, Italy will once again miss out on the Champions League quarter-finals.

That day has come again. That day which, on a regular basis, now every season, unleashes those who have the privilege of being able to express themselves in front of some kind of audience. Nothing new, for goodness' sake. If anything, it's the usual refrain of those who, in their own small way, try to sound the alarm. An alarm, of course, that punctually falls on deaf ears every time.

And so, the statistics provided by OPTA this morning, barring a sci-fi 0-6 win for Atalanta in Munich next Wednesday, are those that not only confirm the bad feelings but also tell the cruel truth about the state of Italian football in Europe. In the last six editions of the Champions League, on four occasions no Italian team has managed to qualify for the quarter-finals. Four times in six years. To find the same number of 'European failures' – i.e. four editions without a single Italian team in the Champions League quarter-finals – we have to go back 27 editions of the tournament. Twenty-seven.

  • If it were a graph, it would look like a cliff.

    Yet, as always happens when Italian football crashes into the European mirror, collective analysis follows a well-established script. The day after, the editorials arrive – here we are – with their severe, contrite, almost liturgical tones; articles that talk about reforming the system, structural delays, and rethinking the economic model. They evoke old stadiums, impoverished youth academies, chronic debts, and non-existent industrial strategies. They call for visions, reforms, and revolutions.

  • Then, with equal punctuality, nothing happens.

    The paradox is that the problem has been known for years, almost with statistical stubbornness. European football has become an increasingly sophisticated industry, where infrastructure, financial planning, governance, the ability to produce talent and ideas all count. In this transformation, Serie A has remained suspended in a sort of operational nostalgia: big enough to still be considered elite, but too immobile to behave as such.

  • So every European spring, the same scene repeats itself.

    Italian teams enter the competition with declared ambitions and imperfect structures, fight with dignity for a few rounds, and then disappear. Public opinion is then divided between those who talk about unfortunate episodes, those who talk about unfavourable technical cycles, and those who talk about pure chance. All possible explanations, of course. But when a trend repeats itself four times in six years, chance begins to look very much like a pattern. And chance, or rather anomaly, is precisely what those two finals in the previous three editions, somehow pulled off by Simone Inzaghi's Inter, become.

  • Meanwhile, the rest of Europe is racing ahead, raking in the cash and winning.

    English clubs have transformed football into a global industrial machine. Spanish clubs certainly have economic problems, but at least they remain committed to their technical identity and ability to produce talent. The Germans have been working on infrastructure and sustainability for decades. Even leagues that once orbited on the fringes of the European elite have begun to develop more modern and aggressive models.

  • Italy, on the other hand, is debating.

    It debates referees and VAR, above all. This is the favourite topic. Then, every now and then, it also debates reforms to the leagues that never happen, stadiums that remain splendid renderings to be shown to insiders and the public on a regular basis, and governance that never changes or, when it does, certainly not in substance. Above all, it debates as if time were still twenty years ago, when the historical weight of Italian football was almost enough on its own to guarantee international competitiveness.

  • The truth is that those days are long gone.

    And perhaps the most disturbing sign does not even come from the clubs. It comes from the national team, which has not played in a World Cup since 2014. An absence that should sound like a systemic alarm, but which is often treated as an unfortunate interlude, a statistical deviation that will sooner or later correct itself. Spoiler: at the end of the month, we may find ourselves talking about it again.

  • But here too, the statistics tell a different story.

    When a movement gradually loses ground in club competitions and, at the same time, loses its presence in major international events, the explanation is rarely episodic. It is usually structural.

    And yet, in Italian football, the word 'structural' has a strange property: it is often used, but almost never followed by equally drastic decisions. Because that is what is needed. Real reforms of the system, of governance, of economic sustainability, of player training, of a minimum limit on the number of Italians to be fielded, or a solution to limit the number of foreigners who, according to the data and results, have clearly not benefited our football system. These are all issues that remain hypotheses, things discussed more in conferences than in federal councils.

  • Thus, every European season becomes a new opportunity to write the same editorial.

    A serious, concerned editorial, often agreeable. An editorial that identifies problems with surgical precision and calls for a profound change. An editorial that, in all likelihood, will be repeated almost word for word in twelve months' time.

    Because in Italian football, the only real tradition that remains is no longer winning. It is diagnosis.

