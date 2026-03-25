Former Juventus player: how is Alberto Costa’s season at Porto going? The assist-maker who has caught the eye of Paris Saint-Germain

On 24 July 2025, Juventus announced the transfer of Alberto Costa to Porto, after just seven months in Turin, during which he made 14 appearances and scored no goals.





As stated in the Bianconeri club’s press release:“Juventus Football Club S.p.A. announces that it has reached an agreement with Porto FC for the permanent transfer of the registration rights of the player Alberto Oliveira Baio, for a fee of €15 million, payable over four financial years, plus variable bonuses of up to a maximum of €1 million. This transaction generates a positive financial impact on the current financial year of approximately €2.3 million, net of ancillary costs.”





The Portuguese player, born in 2003, was signed on a permanent basis in Januaryfor €12.5 million, payable over four financial years, plus ancillary costs of €1.3 million and bonuses not exceeding €2.5 million, subject to the achievement of certain sporting targets.





Signed in January by Cristiano Giuntoli, Alberto Costa was sold in July by Damien Comolli, following the management shake-up at Juventus at the end of last season. At the same time, Comolli signed Joao Mario from Porto, before selling him in January to Bologna, the club with whom negotiations are likely to take place for the permanent transfer of the winger.