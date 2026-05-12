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Football is life! El Paso Locomotive sign Ted Lasso actor Cristo Fernandez, known to fans as Dani Rojas
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Locomotive announce a big signing
Fernandez has long been rumored to be in the picture for a pro soccer career. The forward, 35, was on trial with first Chicago Fire 2 and then El Paso earlier this year. But now, it seems, he will get his shot in full in the USL. The club will not release the terms of the contract.
"Cristo is a great addition to our roster, adding another attacking threat to our forward line,” said Locomotive Head Coach Junior Gonzalez in a statement. “His passion for the game and leadership qualities for our locker room allow us to continue growing the positive culture we strive for as a club.”
An extensive youth career
It seemed, for some time, that Fernandez would be on track to a professional career. He played in Tecos FC's youth system, then a highly rated academy, before seeing his career curtailed by injuries. He was encouraged to pursue acting, and - despite playing the role of a beloved soccer player - seemed set to walk away from the game for good.
Fernandez expressed his excitement to return to the game in a statement: "Futbol has always been a huge part of my life and identity, and no matter where life has taken me, the dream of competing professionally never truly left my heart.
“I’m incredibly grateful to El Paso Locomotive FC – the club, coaches, staff, and especially my teammates – for opening the doors and giving me the opportunity to compete from day one. This journey back to professional fútbol soccer is about believing in yourself, taking risks, and continuing to chase your dreams no matter how unexpected the path may be. Because as we say in Mexico: hay que seguirle echando ganas (let’s keep giving it our all). Siempre agradecido con Dios, mi familia y amistades por creer en mí. Maybe I’m just a crazy man with crazy dreams… so being here with the “Locos” actually makes perfect sense."
- AFP
Other Ted Lasso stars get involved
Fernandez is not the only star of the show who has been involved in soccer. Kola Bokinni, who portrayed Captain Isaac McAdoo, played at a semi-professional level, with Phil Dunster, endeared for his performance as misfit striker Jamie Tartt, has been hailed by multiple cast members for his footballing skill.
Locomotive enjoying a strong season
Fernandez's signing comes at an interesting juncture for El Paso. The USL club is currently fourth in the Western Conference, and are the top scorers in the league. They finished fourth in the conference last year, and were knocked out in the quarterfinals. Rojas, at the very least, might give them more of an attacking boost.