Football and Finance – 2026 World Cup: matches on DAZN to be shown in pubs and bars too

The 2026 World Cup is fast approaching. The World Cup matches will be broadcast on DAZN, with a selection of them shown free-to-air on Rai. The platform has secured the broadcasting rights for the general public and is on the verge of doing the same for commercial venues. As reported by Calcio e Finanza, DAZN will indeed be the exclusive broadcaster of the matches in bars, restaurants and public venues.

The deal has not yet been officially confirmed, but, according to the publication specialising in football and economics, negotiations are in their final stages. It is worth noting that DAZN will stream all 104 matches of the tournament live, with a total investment, together with Rai, of around €160 million.