The star of Milan's derby win over Inter, thanks to his assist, Youssouf Fofana spoke about this and much more in an interview with SportMediaset. Here are the words of the Rossoneri midfielder.
Translated by
Fofana: “We’re Milan, we have to believe we can win the Scudetto. I want to get 20 assists and take the pressure off Leao. I used to work as a courier; at 18, I wanted to give it all up.”
ASSIST A ESTUPINAN
"I've been training with my left foot for two or three years now, and I'm improving. I always try to make the pass that leads to the goal, and I'll try to reach 20 (he has 13 assists since joining Milan, ed.) by the end of the season, even if Leao isn't very happy because I'm taking his job away from him," he says with a laugh.
THE BEGINNINGS AND HIS CAREER
"I started playing on the streets. Ten years ago, I was still playing at a low level; my family didn’t have much money, so I started working as a pizza delivery boy. If someone had told me back then, ‘You’ll become a first-team player for Milan competing for the Scudetto’, I wouldn’t have believed them. I’d given up on the idea of a professional football career; all I thought about was playing with my friends. I even thought about retiring when I was around 18. Then I had a trial with Strasbourg, signed a contract and told myself that I couldn't stop now."
SCUDETTO
"We are Milan, I don't need to send messages: it's not Fofana who needs to send messages, we are Milan and that's enough to believe in us."