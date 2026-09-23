FIFA launches new football arenas in Palestine to provide safe spaces for youth in the West Bank

In a significant move to bolster grassroots football in the Middle East, FIFA has unveiled two state-of-the-art mini-pitches in the Palestine region. These new facilities are situated in Marah Rabah, located south of Bethlehem, and Qusin, in the northern sector of the West Bank. The project represents a collaborative effort between world football’s governing body and the Palestine Football Association, with critical financial backing provided by the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs.

The timing of these openings is particularly relevant, as many communities in the West Bank currently face significant hurdles in accessing education, social services, and organised sports. By providing these dedicated spaces, FIFA aims to ensure that the beautiful game remains accessible to the next generation of Palestinian talent. One facility has been strategically placed in the Thaher Al Thour area, directly across from the Marah Rabah girls’ high school, while the other sits in north-western Qusin.