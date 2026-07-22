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Haytham Mohamed

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Ferran Torres, "Spain's National Hero": The Cunning Mastermind Who Got Barcelona Into Trouble, and a "New Ousmane Dembele" Project Being Cooked Up by Luis Enrique

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From Outcast to National Hero: Ferran Torres

The 106th minute of the 2026 World Cup final didn't just write a new chapter in the history of Spanish football. It marked a major turning point in the "future" of striker Ferran Torres.

Torres, that "outcast" forward forever on the receiving end of fierce criticism, was destined to score the goal that handed Spain a 1-0 win over Argentina in the 2026 World Cup final.

He gave the Spanish national team their second World Cup star, and with it he became a "national hero". No one cares any longer about the past. All that matters is what he did against Argentina.

Yet amid the celebrations, a very different conflict erupted within the corridors of Catalan giants Barcelona over the future of the 26-year-old Spanish striker.

Torres is tied to Barcelona until 30 June 2027. Debate has raged since last season over whether he stays or goes, and it has only intensified since the World Cup.

Over the coming lines we will review the debate over Torres' "future" at Barcelona, along with the anticipated shift in his career following his historic goal in the 2026 World Cup final.

  • Ferran TorresGetty

    Latest Developments.. The Clubs Targeting the Signing of Ferran Torres

    Two clubs sit at the front of the queue for Barcelona striker Ferran Torres, the Spanish star wanted across Europe:

    * First: Paris Saint-Germain of France.

    * Second: Atletico Madrid of Spain.

    Every reliable source confirms that Luis Enrique, head coach of the Paris Saint-Germain first team, has contacted the 26-year-old to pitch his project and convince him to move to the French capital.

    Atletico Madrid, for their part, had hoped to persuade Torres to run down his contract with Barcelona, which expires on 30 June 2027, and then join their first team on a free transfer.

    PSG's aggressive entry changed all that. Atletico's current sporting director Mateu Alemany now wants to snatch Torres in the current summer window.

    Sports journalist Jota Jordi puts it plainly: "If Torres agrees to move to Atletico, the Argentine striker Julian Alvarez will become a Barcelona player tomorrow."

    Barcelona's interest in Alvarez is no secret, and the Spanish capital club have so far knocked it back. But according to that same journalist, if Ferran agrees to be part of the deal, plus a sum of money of course, then the Argentine striker's file will be settled officially in favour of the Catalan giants.

    So, are Paris and Atletico the only ones keen on Ferran Torres? No. Other names have crept into the picture over the past few hours, as follows:

    * England: Aston Villa and Liverpool.

    * Spain: Real Madrid.

    Yes, dear reader. The newspaper "L'Equipe" dropped a bombshell of the heaviest calibre, claiming Real Madrid are weighing up a move for Torres should he become a free agent in the summer of 2027.

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  • RCD Espanyol v FC Barcelona - LaLiga SantanderGetty Images Sport

    Mateu Alemany: The mastermind who entangled Barcelona in Ferran Torres's "contract"!

    That brings us to an important question: "What is the Catalan giants Barcelona's stance in the first place towards their Spanish forward Ferran Torres?!".

    In short, Barcelona have never seen Torres as a first-choice striker in the first team, and they never will. He has always been a solution off the substitutes' bench.

    Barcelona's plan for Torres in the current summer transfer window, "2026", boils down to this:

    * Firstly: renew on a suitable fee, with the player accepting a substitute's role.

    * Secondly: sell his contract in the current summer window rather than let him leave for free in 2027.

    But take note, dear reader, because here lies a very big problem for Barcelona: the clause of the "8 million euros upon renewal".

    Barcelona signed Ferran Torres in January 2022 from English club Manchester City for 55 million euros, back when Mateu Alemany held the position of sporting director at the Catalan giants.

    Alemany, or "the shrewd engineer" as he is nicknamed, was described as one of the best sporting directors in Barcelona's history. Even so, it seems he had some major slip-ups in the deals he closed.

    This came to light in what the newspaper "Marca" revealed during the past few hours: a clause stipulating that Barcelona pay 8 million euros to Manchester City in the event of Torres renewing his contract.

    Believe it or not, Barcelona will have to pay a full 8 million euros to another club merely to renew the contract of one of the first team's stars.

    That leaves Barcelona with only two solutions if they want to renew Ferran's contract officially, and they are:

    - 1/ wait until the end of September to renew his contract, so the sum of 8 million euros does not affect "Financial Fair Play" during the current summer window.

    - 2/ wait for the end of Torres's contract on 30 June 2027, then sign him anew, whereby Barcelona would not have to pay the 8 million euros to the Citizens in the first place.

    Betting on either solution is difficult, though, for fear the player leaves for free and delivers no financial return.

  • FC Barcelona v Real Madrid CF - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images Sport

    The Footballing Future: Three Reasons Bringing Torres Closer to Leaving Barcelona

    Which brings us to Ferran Torres, and the growing questions over the Spanish forward's future at Barcelona.

    Ferran has always insisted he wants to stay at the Camp Nou. The mood has shifted in recent weeks, and here is why:

    * Firstly: he is convinced he will remain a squad player, particularly given the club's determination to sign Argentina's Julian Alvarez or another attacking option.

    * Secondly: he has no appetite for a bit-part role, not after becoming a national hero in Spain with his goal in the 2026 World Cup final.

    * Thirdly: he is furious with the Barcelona hierarchy, who wanted to use him as a makeweight in a swap deal to prise Alvarez away from Atletico Madrid.

    All of which points to one likely outcome. Torres leaves the Barcelona first team, barring fresh developments over the coming days or weeks.

    Every indication suggests his most probable destination, should he walk away from the Catalan giants, is Paris Saint-Germain, managed by fellow Spaniard Luis Enrique.

    Barcelona, then, have little choice but to cash in on that World Cup final goal and sell him for as much as they can.

    They had valued Torres at 40 million euros before the World Cup on American soil. Now they are pushing for a far bigger fee.

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  • Ousmane Dembele Paris Saint-Germain GOAL ONLYGoal AR

    Ferran Torres: A "New Dembele" Project with Luis Enrique!

    With Spanish striker Ferran Torres strongly linked with a move from Catalan giants Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain, one name springs immediately to mind: Ousmane Dembélé.

    Why the France star? Because the winger lived through much the same story at Barcelona, as follows:

    * First: Wasting the easiest chances and appearing only intermittently.

    * Second: Being viewed as a "burden player" on the team.

    * Third: The constant demands to get rid of him.

    For all his gifts, Dembélé largely wasted his Barcelona career from 2017 to 2023 through injury, losing his confidence completely and struggling to handle the pressure.

    Then came the move to Paris. His injuries dropped away, his football exploded and he claimed the Ballon d'Or in 2024.

    Two things changed everything. Spanish head coach Luis Enrique handed him huge confidence, and the move freed him from the pressure that comes with a club the size of Barcelona.

    So the question stands: "Can Ferran Torres repeat Dembélé's scenario if he moves to Paris Saint-Germain?!".

    Torres does not have Dembélé's skills, in truth, but he brings other footballing qualities to the table, as follows:

    * First: Versatility, by playing on the wing and as a centre-forward.

    * Second: Tactical intelligence, as he is able to position and move between the lines in the best possible way.

    His biggest failings? Wasting the easiest chances and a lack of consistency, drifting in and out across a season.

    Iron out those flaws and Enrique lands a heavyweight signing that Barcelona may one day regret.

    Remember, too, that unlike Dembélé, Ferran would arrive in Paris brimming with confidence and morale after his historic goal in the 2026 World Cup final.

    Enrique, then, won't need to rebuild Torres's confidence the way he did with Dembélé, a job that took time before the Frenchman exploded in his second season.

    Now we wait. The coming days and weeks will decide the future of Spanish striker Ferran Torres.