Goal.com
LiveVPN
Ferran Torres Goal OnlyGoal AR
Haytham Mohamed

Translated by

Ferran Torres, "Spain's National Hero": The Cunning Mastermind Landed Barcelona in Trouble, and a "New Ousmane Dembele" Project Is Being Cooked Up by Luis Enrique

FEATURES
F. Torres
Barcelona
Paris Saint-Germain
Spain
Atletico Madrid
Real Madrid
O. Dembele
Luis Enrique
LaLiga
World Cup
Ligue 1

Ferran Torres: from cast-off to national hero.

The 106th minute of the 2026 World Cup final didn't just write fresh history for Spanish football. It marked a major turning point in the future of striker Ferran Torres.

Torres, the "outcast" forward forever on the end of ferocious criticism, was destined to score Spain's winning goal in the 1-0 victory over Argentina in the 2026 World Cup final.

With that strike, the man who handed Spain their second World Cup star became a national hero. Nobody cares about the past any more, not after what he did against Argentina.

Yet a conflict of a different kind has erupted inside the corridors of Catalan giants Barcelona over the future of the 26-year-old Spanish striker.

Torres is tied to Barcelona until 30 June 2027. Questions over whether he stays or leaves have swirled since last season, and they have only grown louder since the World Cup.

Over the coming lines, we will run through the controversy surrounding Torres's future at Barcelona, along with the anticipated shift in his career after his historic goal in the 2026 World Cup final.

  • Ferran TorresGetty

    Latest Updates.. The Clubs Targeting a Deal for Ferran Torres

    Start with the clubs chasing Barcelona's Spanish striker Ferran Torres. Two names lead the queue:

    * Firstly: Paris Saint-Germain of France.

    * Secondly: Atlético Madrid of Spain.

    Every reliable source confirms the same thing. Luis Enrique, PSG's Spanish head coach, has already been on the phone to the 26-year-old, laying out his project and pushing him to move to the French capital.

    Atlético Madrid, meanwhile, were hoping to persuade Torres to run down his Barcelona contract, which expires on 30 June 2027, and then arrive on a free transfer.

    PSG's strong entry into the race changed that. Atlético's current sporting director Mateu Alemany now wants to snatch Torres in this summer's window.

    Sports journalist Jota Jordi put it bluntly: "If Torres agrees to the move to Atlético, the Argentine striker Julián Álvarez will become a Barcelona player tomorrow."

    Barcelona want Álvarez. The club from the Spanish capital have so far refused to let him go. But according to Jordi, if Ferran agrees to be part of the deal, plus a sum of cash of course, then the Catalans wrap up the Argentine's file officially.

    So are Paris and Atlético the only ones keen on Ferran Torres? No. Other names have surfaced over the past few hours:

    * England: Aston Villa and Liverpool.

    * Spain: Real Madrid.

    Yes, dear reader. "L'Équipe" have dropped a heavyweight surprise: Real Madrid are considering a move for Torres should he become a free agent in the summer of 2027.

    • Advertisement
  • RCD Espanyol v FC Barcelona - LaLiga SantanderGetty Images Sport

    Mateu Alemany.. The Cunning Operator Who Entangled Barcelona in Ferran Torres' "Contract"!

    So the key question needs asking: "What is the Catalan giants Barcelona's stance on their Spanish forward Ferran Torres in the first place?!".

    The answer is simple. Barcelona have never viewed Torres as a first-choice striker for the senior side, and they never will. He has always been a solution from the bench.

    Barcelona's plan for Torres in this "2026" summer window boils down to the following:

    * First: Renew his contract for a suitable amount, with the player accepting a substitute's role.

    * Second: Or sell him this summer rather than let him walk away for free in 2027.

    But take note, dear reader, because there is a very big problem here for Barcelona: the "8 million euros upon renewal" clause.

    The Catalans signed Torres in January 2022 from Manchester City for 55 million euros, back when Mateu Alemany was serving as sporting director of the club.

    Nicknamed "the cunning engineer", Alemany earned a reputation as one of the best sporting directors in Barcelona's history. Yet even he made some major slip-ups in the deals he closed.

    That much is clear from what "Marca" revealed in the past few hours: a clause obliging Barcelona to pay 8 million euros to Manchester City if they renew Torres's contract.

    Believe it or not, Barcelona would have to hand a full 8 million euros to another club simply to renew the deal of one of their own senior stars.

    That leaves Barcelona with just two options if they want to renew Ferran's contract officially, and they are:

    - 1/ Wait until the end of September to renew, so the 8 million euros figure does not affect Financial Fair Play during the current summer window.

    - 2/ Wait for Torres's contract to expire on 30 June 2027, then sign him afresh, since Barcelona would not owe the 8 million euros to the Citizens at all.

    Neither route is easy to bank on, though. Barcelona risk the player leaving for nothing and losing any chance to cash in on him.

  • FC Barcelona v Real Madrid CF - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images Sport

    The Footballing Future.. 3 Reasons Bringing Torres Closer to Leaving Barcelona

    Now to Ferran Torres, and the growing uncertainty over the Spanish forward's future at Barcelona.

    Ferran had always insisted he wanted to stay at the Camp Nou. That stance appears to have shifted, for the following reasons:

    * Firstly: he is convinced he will remain a squad player at Barcelona, particularly given the club's determination to sign Argentina's Julian Alvarez or another attacking option.

    * Secondly: he has no desire to keep warming the bench, especially after becoming a national hero in Spain with his goal in the 2026 World Cup final.

    * Thirdly: he is furious with the Barcelona board, who wanted to use him in a swap deal to land Alvarez from Atletico Madrid.

    The most likely outcome now is a departure. Torres looks set to leave Barcelona's first team, barring fresh developments in the coming days or weeks.

    Every indication points to one destination. Should he leave the Catalan giants, Torres is most likely to join Paris Saint-Germain, coached by fellow Spaniard Luis Enrique.

    Barcelona, meanwhile, have little choice but to cash in on the value of that World Cup final goal, marketing him for the biggest fee possible.

    They rated Torres at 40 million euros before the World Cup in the Americas. Now they want considerably more from any sale.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google
  • Ousmane Dembele Paris Saint-Germain GOAL ONLYGoal AR

    Ferran Torres: A "New Dembele" Project With Luis Enrique!

    With Spanish forward Ferran Torres strongly linked with a move from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain, one name springs immediately to mind: Les Bleus star Ousmane Dembele.

    Why Dembele? Because he lived through much the same situation at Barcelona, as follows:

    * First: Squandering the easiest of chances and appearing only intermittently.

    * Second: Being viewed as a "burden player" on the team.

    * Third: The constant demands to offload him.

    For all his talent, Dembele's Barcelona career from 2017 to 2023 was largely swallowed up by injuries. He lost his confidence entirely and buckled under the pressure.

    Everything changed the moment he joined the Parisian club. His injuries dropped away sharply, his football exploded and he claimed the Ballon d'Or in 2025.

    Two things drove that transformation: the huge faith shown in him by Spanish head coach Luis Enrique, and his release from the pressures that come with a club the size of Barcelona.

    So one question lingers: "Can Ferran Torres repeat Dembélé's scenario if he moves to Paris Saint-Germain?!".

    Torres does not possess Dembele's skills. He does, though, bring other footballing qualities, as follows:

    * First: Versatility, being able to play on the wing and as a centre-forward.

    * Second: Tactical intelligence, as he is able to position himself and move between the lines in the best possible way.

    The sharpest criticism of Torres is his wastefulness in front of goal, along with a lack of consistency. Too often he appears only in fits and starts across a season.

    Iron out those flaws, and Enrique will have a heavyweight on his hands, the kind of player Barcelona may one day regret letting go.

    Remember, too, that unlike Dembele, Torres would arrive in Paris brimming with confidence and morale after his historic goal in the 2026 World Cup final.

    That means Enrique would not have to rebuild his confidence, as he did with Dembele. With the Frenchman, that job took time before the explosion finally arrived in his second season.

    Now it is a case of waiting. The coming days and weeks will tell us plenty about the future of Spanish forward Ferran Torres.