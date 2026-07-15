'I feel ripped off and cuckolded!' - Ex-France and Barcelona star launches tirade at Didier Deschamps & Co after 'humiliation' against Spain

Following the 2-0 defeat for France against Spain in the 2026 World Cup semi-final on Tuesday, severe criticism has been aimed at the squad. Speaking on the 'Rothen s'enflamme' broadcast on RMC, Dugarry held absolutely nothing back when assessing the performance of Deschamps and his players.

The 1998 World Cup winner was livid about the nature of the loss, demanding far more from a squad boasting such immense talent. Dugarry stated: "It is not a defeat, it is not an elimination, it is a humiliation. We knew we could lose against Spain, there is no problem with that, but not in this way. I feel ripped off, scammed, bamboozled, cuckolded..."