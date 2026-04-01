FC Bayern made a fortune thanks to Kompany: one of Hasan Salihamidzic’s biggest transfer coups is increasingly turning out to be a flop

Just under six and a half years later, Zirkzee has not fulfilled that promise – nor has he found footballing success elsewhere. The Dutchman, now almost 25, may have made what was supposed to be a major career leap by moving to Manchester United in 2024, but he has been oscillating between the starting line-up and the substitutes’ bench. This season, however, the balance has been tipping ever more clearly towards the substitutes’ bench.

Since Ruben Amorim’s dismissal and the appointment of manager Michael Carrick in January, the already difficult situation for the six-time international has deteriorated further. Since then, he has managed a total of just 28 minutes of playing time across ten Premier League matches, failing to score or provide an assist.

And at present, there is little to suggest that this is likely to change before the end of the season. After all, in those ten matches, Man United have picked up an impressive 23 points and, sitting third in the table, are back on course for Champions League qualification for the first time since 2023. Carrick has found his core squad, and his rivals Benjamin Sesko (five goals), Bryan Mbeumo (three goals, two assists) and Matheus Cunha (three goals, three assists) are delivering consistently under the new manager.







