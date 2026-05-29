Exclusive to Koora: Will Zamalek secure a special dispensation to compete in African club competitions, and how does Al Ahly stand on the matter?

Egyptian club Zamalek's participation in next season's African Champions League remains uncertain, as the club is currently banned from registering players in 18 cases with FIFA. This suspension prevents it from obtaining the necessary CAF licence to compete in continental competitions.

Zamalek won the Egyptian Premier League last season—their first title since 2021–2022—and thereby earned a return to the continent's premier club competition.

Despite these hurdles, Tharwat Suweilam, a member of the Egyptian Clubs Association, claimed that EFA president Hany Abu Rida would leverage his contacts to secure the club's place in the competition, prompting questions about the legality of such a move.

Koora therefore consulted Lebanese legal expert and international lawyer Ralph Charbel to clarify Zamalek's position and to determine whether Al Ahly, who finished third in the Egyptian Premier League, could potentially replace their rivals.