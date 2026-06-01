European Women's Player of the Year: Alexia Putellas, Khadija Shaw and GOAL's top 30 footballers of the 2025-26 season - ranked

After hitting some incredible heights last year, to the point that she placed second in the race for the Ballon d'Or, Mariona Caldentey hasn't quite reached those same levels this time around, for various reasons. One of the main ones is because of her change of role, dropping into a deeper midfield position that has prevented her from racking up the same headline numbers that helped her mount that charge for the Golden Ball.

But Caldentey has had anything but a poor year. She might not have a lot of goals and assists to her name, but she has been excellent in Arsenal's midfield as the player that makes this team tick. One only has to watch the Gunners when the Spain international doesn't play, or see the impact she has made when introduced as a sub, to understand the difference.

Only one player in the Women's Super League completed more key passes this term than Caldentey, who played more accurate passes in the final third than anyone else by some distance. She was right up there in the latter category in the Champions League, too, surpassed by only Alexia Putellas and Mapi Leon. It's an indication of how important Caldentey remained, even if it wasn't as obvious.