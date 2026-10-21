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Pay your Super League debts! Real Madrid demand eye-watering payout from Premier League 'Big Six' after European project collapse
Bill for the breakaway
The Real Madrid hierarchy believe the six English sides who signed the original European Super League Company agreement in April 2021 must foot the bill for the project's creation, according to The Athletic. The total setup costs reportedly sit as high as €80 million (£67.3m).
Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, and Tottenham were part of the initial 12-team breakaway. However, Los Blancos now stand as the sole club committed to the controversial plan following a steady stream of withdrawals from all other founding members.
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A project constantly changing shape
Madrid are currently closing in on the appointment of Bernd Reichart as their new head of business operations, the report adds. The German businessman previously operated as CEO of A22, the Madrid-based management firm tasked with running the breakaway competition.
Under A22, the tournament's structure has undergone multiple drastic revisions in an attempt to win over critics. A December 2023 proposal pitched an open 64-team competition featuring three divisions, complete with promotion and relegation. Just 12 months later, the format was adjusted again into a 96-team 'Unify League' split across four tiers.
Perez refuses to back down
The latest financial demands align with Florentino Perez’s steadfast approach since the original project disintegrated. When the Premier League clubs initiated the mass exodus, the Real Madrid president boldly claimed they were legally trapped. "I'm not going to take my time to explain what a binding contract is here," he stated. "But the fact is, the clubs can't leave."
Perez maintained his defiant stance just months before Barcelona abandoned ship alongside Juventus, AC Milan, Inter and Atletico Madrid. "We have had our right to create our own competitions recognised," he insisted. "We can also claim multimillion euro damages for UEFA's conduct. We have two rights: to be compensated for our losses, and to arrange a competition in the future, and we will tirelessly pursue both."
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Standing alone in Europe
With Barcelona formally withdrawing in February, Madrid are completely isolated in their push for a European breakaway. It remains to be seen how the English clubs will respond to the reported €80m invoice.
While the Premier League sides have long moved on and reintegrated into the traditional UEFA ecosystem, Madrid's relentless pursuit of compensation ensures the Super League saga will continue to hang over the continent's elite.
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