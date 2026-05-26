Enzo Maresca 'signs three-year deal' to replace Pep Guardiola as Man City set to make official announcement

Guardiola leaves a monumental legacy in Manchester, having secured 20 trophies over ten glorious years, concluding his final campaign with a domestic cup double. Offering guidance to his incoming successor, the departing Catalan mastermind urged the next appointment to remain completely steadfast.

Guardiola said: "When the club tell me who it is, of course I will call him. I will tell him, 'Be yourself and the club will support you unconditionally'. That is the biggest compliment, or the biggest luck that all the managers who have been here have had. You will be protected in the bad moments more than any other club. Be yourself, be free, go with your ideas. Work a lot and everything will be fine."