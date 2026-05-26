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Enzo Maresca 'signs three-year deal' to replace Pep Guardiola as Man City set to make official announcement
City secure swift succession
City's hierarchy have decisively concluded their managerial search following confirmation of Guardiola's summer departure. According to Fabrizio Romano, Maresca has penned a three-year agreement to assume the Etihad hot seat. The Italian tactician, who previously served as Guardiola’s assistant before enjoying spells at Leicester City and Chelsea, was immediately identified as the primary target to inherit the mantle from his former mentor.
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Guardiola promises unconditional backing
Guardiola leaves a monumental legacy in Manchester, having secured 20 trophies over ten glorious years, concluding his final campaign with a domestic cup double. Offering guidance to his incoming successor, the departing Catalan mastermind urged the next appointment to remain completely steadfast.
Guardiola said: "When the club tell me who it is, of course I will call him. I will tell him, 'Be yourself and the club will support you unconditionally'. That is the biggest compliment, or the biggest luck that all the managers who have been here have had. You will be protected in the bad moments more than any other club. Be yourself, be free, go with your ideas. Work a lot and everything will be fine."
Squad regeneration project continues
Maresca inherits an incredibly healthy squad that is already undergoing an extensive long-term structural overhaul. Over the final 18 months of Guardiola's tenure, Etihad executives aggressively integrated elite young profiles, recruiting Rayan Cherki, Abdukodir Khusanov, Marc Guehi, and Antoine Semenyo. The incoming manager will immediately command a central role in directing the club's upcoming summer recruitment strategy as City look to reclaim the top-flight crown following their 2025-26 runners-up finish.
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Transfer targets and pre-season planning
Maresca must quickly navigate a demanding summer transfer window to refine specific tactical areas within his inherited squad. Nottingham Forest's Elliot Anderson has already emerged as a primary target to reinforce the midfield ranks ahead of pre-season preparations. Maresca’s immediate challenge will involve managing immense external pressure while implementing his own possession-based philosophy before leading his new team into a gruelling multi-front campaign.