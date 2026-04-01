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Endrick reveals message from wife Gabriely Miranda that helped him fight 'fear' before decisive Brazil cameo against Croatia
- Getty Images Sport
Overcoming the 'fear' with family support
The 19-year-old forward was the catalyst for Brazil's turnaround on Tuesday, entering the fray in the 79th minute with the score locked at 1-1. Despite the limited time on the pitch, he won a penalty for Igor Thiago to convert and later provided a sublime assist for Gabriel Martinelli’s stoppage-time strike. Reflecting on the performance, the youngster admitted that he was battling significant internal pressure before his introduction.
"I won't lie - I had this sense of urgency that I had to perform well," Endrick said after the game, per ESPN. "And after the message I got from my wife, all the pressure and fear I'd been feeling just melted away. I'm so grateful to my wife and to God for having them in my life, and I think that was absolutely crucial. After seeing my wife telling me that just being here was already a victory, regardless of whether I came on, scored a goal or provided an assist, all the pressure went away."
Revival in France leads to Selecao return
A winter loan move to Lyon from Real Madrid has completely transformed Endrick's fortunes. Since arriving at his new club, the forward has managed seven goal contributions in his first nine Ligue 1 appearances, rediscovering the clinical form that first made him a rising star name. With his latest star turn for Brazil, Endrick is now a strong contender for a place in Carlo Ancelotti's final World Cup squad, much to the delight of his wife.
In an emotional post on Instagram after the game, she wrote: "God has infinitely greater and better plans than ours. 'Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways acknowledge the Lord, and He will make straight your paths.' God's timing is also promise, purpose 🤍💛 I love you."
Ancelotti praise the youngster's impact
Brazil manager Ancelotti was quick to praise the impact of his younger players following the much-needed victory. The Italian coach, who took the reins in May last year, noted that the newcomers had injected fresh energy into a squad that had previously looked stagnant. "The newcomers who are here have made the most of their opportunities," Ancelotti said. "The whole group is pleased with the work done by the new players, including Endrick and Botafogo's Danilo."
- AFP
World Cup dreams and the final countdown
With the World Cup squad announcement set for May 18, Endrick is doing everything in his power to ensure his name is on the list. The youngster remains humble, stating: “Whatever we can do for Brazil, we will do. I have no doubt about that. And we'll keep working, because nothing speaks louder than hard work.” The Selecao now face a final stretch of preparation with friendlies against Panama at the Maracana on May 31 and Egypt on June 6 in the United States.