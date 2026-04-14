The Reds’ star new signing, who moved to Anfield from Eintracht Frankfurt last summer for €95 million, picked up an injury whilst sprinting without any contact from an opponent and had to be carried off the pitch after a lengthy spell of treatment. There are strong indications that he has torn his Achilles tendon.
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Drama at Liverpool FC: Hugo Ekitike suffers a horror injury
Ekitike attempted to run onto a ball played forward by Dominik Szoboszlai, took a single step, slipped slightly and immediately went to the ground. He then clutched his heel and shook his head repeatedly while receiving treatment.
As medical staff rushed on, opposing players Achraf Hakimi and Willian Pacho offered support, holding the striker’s hands.
Mohamed Salah replaced him after half an hour, and the forward is now likely to miss significant time with Liverpool as well as France’s World Cup campaign.
Could Salah, Liverpool’s late-game talisman, strike gold in his last Champions League outing for the club?
For Salah, this could be the last Champions League match of his career if the Reds fail to overturn their 2-0 first-leg deficit.
This will be his final season at Liverpool; the club and the player have already confirmed they will not extend his expiring contract, and he could head to Saudi Arabia after the World Cup.
Tensions flared before Christmas when Salah publicly complained about his reduced game time and openly criticised both club and manager Arne Slot; he was subsequently dropped for one match.
While Ekitike has netted 23 goals in 44 appearances during his debut campaign, Salah remains well below the lofty standards he set last term, when Liverpool unexpectedly claimed the league title. The Egyptian currently has 11 goals and nine assists to his name across all competitions.