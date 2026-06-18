Dietmar Hamann bizarrely claims 'jury's out' on Harry Kane's ability to deliver at major tournaments after England captain's brace in World Cup win over Croatia

Beyond the statistics, Hamann expressed concerns regarding Kane’s tactical fit in the latter stages of the competition, where games are often decided on the counter-attack. The German suggested that Kane's lack of blistering speed could be a hindrance when Thomas Tuchel's side comes up against the tournament favourites in the knockout rounds, regardless of his clinical finishing ability.

Hamann elaborated on his assessment by saying: "He scores an awful lot of goals, but in Munich every centre forward scores goals. It doesn't matter if he scores 25 or 35; they're going to win the league. I think there are a few centre forwards in the tournament I'd rather have than him. In tournament football you can score on the counter-attack, but he's not going to do that. At some stage in the tournament, you need pace, and he simply hasn't got it. His finishing is probably the best in the world, but does he get in these positions against Germany, Brazil and France? I'm not too sure."