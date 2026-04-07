'Society needs people like you' - Diego Simeone tells Antoine Griezmann he 'loves' him in emotional speech as Atletico Madrid hero prepares for MLS adventure

Simeone staged this public tribute ahead of Atletico Madrid's Champions League quarter-final first leg against Barcelona. Sitting beside Griezmann at the Spotify Camp Nou, the Argentine manager interrupted the press officer. Knowing the forward is heading to the United States to join Orlando City, he wanted to personally honour a player who previously won the Europa League and the UEFA Super Cup with the club.

"Excuse me, excuse me," he began the press conference. "Before you start asking questions, I wanted, from my perspective as a coach and as an Atletico Madrid fan, for Antoine to be present at today's press conference."



