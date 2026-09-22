Diego Forlan begins Uruguay interim reign as injured Federico Valverde misses Asian tour

Diego Forlan has officially begun his tenure as Uruguay interim head coach, taking charge of La Celeste for an upcoming three-match friendly tour of Asia. However, the legendary former striker faces his opening test without star midfielder Federico Valverde.

The Real Madrid midfielder was ruled out of the trip after sustaining a severe ankle injury during the derby against Atletico Madrid.

Forlan confirmed that long-haul travel risks worsening the swelling, necessitating Valverde's exclusion to remain in Spain for rehabilitation.