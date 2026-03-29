Alessandro Diamanti, a coach and former Serie A player, spoke to gianlucadimarzio.com following the announcement that Mohamed Salah was leaving Liverpool. The two were teammates at Fiorentina during the 2014/15 season, starting in January when the Egyptian arrived from Chelsea. "You reach a point in your career where it’s perfectly reasonable to make different choices: after all these years, the goals, the records and what he’s done for the Reds, I think it’s only natural."
Translated by
Diamanti: "At Fiorentina, Salah always had a cappuccino in his hand; I used to tell him that sooner or later he’d shit himself"
INITIAL DOUBTS
"I’ve always had a wonderful relationship with Momo, partly because I spoke English, whereas he, having arrived from Chelsea, didn’t speak Italian. So, as I was sort of the glue that held everyone together in the dressing room, I took him under my wing. He’d come from the Premier League and we knew he was good, but in training we initially had our doubts because, although he was already incredibly fast, he wasn’t as technically devastating as he is now. Once he was fit, he proved to be in a league of his own, with sensational pace. He missed plenty of goals, though; he was better at creating chances."
FLORENTINE CAPPUCCINI
"It was a pleasure playing with him: as I was a playmaker, I’d look for him in space and he was as quick as a flash, so he was easy to find. An incredible lad, and I honestly have the fondest memories of him. Any anecdotes? I was always giving him a hard time because he always had a cappuccino in his hand – who knows how many he drank. Before training in the changing room there was a cappuccino, after training a cappuccino, so I’d always say to him, ‘One of these days you’re going to sh*t yourself.’ It was funny seeing him constantly walking around with that huge cup in his hand; we’re talking about a down-to-earth lad, really nice and undoubtedly an absolute champion – there was great mutual respect between us."
Future
"I really don’t think he’ll return to Serie A; in my opinion, he’ll never come back to Italy. He’ll certainly find a way to continue playing at the highest level abroad, or he’ll go and enjoy life, ending his career in peace, without any pressure. His next destination? Honestly, I wouldn’t know how to answer that; I’m just going by my gut feeling. I haven’t heard from him since, but I remember him with great fondness. If I were to bump into him, we’d certainly have a drink together."