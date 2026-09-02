Ricardo Larreina Amador
Deportivo A Coruna seal season-long loan deal for Barcelona midfielder Marc Casado with buy option
Galicians secure Barca talent
Deportivo have officially confirmed the arrival of Casado on a season-long loan from Barcelona. According to transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, the agreement includes an option for the Galician outfit to make the move permanent for €30 million (£26m/$35m) at the end of the campaign. The midfielder departs Catalonia in search of regular first-team football after establishing himself in senior football through La Masia.
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Depor praise new arrival
The Galician club formally confirmed the deal while highlighting their new signing's pedigree: "Despite his young age, he already comes with a notable experience in elite football and an impressive honours list, including two LaLiga titles, one Copa del Rey and two Supercopas de Espana."
Emphasising the midfielder's tactical flexibility, the statement added: "With his signing, Depor adds a highly promising and versatile player to the squad, but one who is already accustomed to football at the highest level and with experience in both domestic and international competitions."
Versatile midfielder seeks minutes
Casado departs Camp Nou after being relegated in the midfield hierarchy behind established stars like Rodri, Frenkie de Jong, and Marc Bernal. He previously made 75 senior appearances for Barcelona and earned two senior Spain caps, operating seamlessly as a holding midfielder or right-back. His top-level experience across 49 La Liga fixtures and 19 Champions League ties will now provide vital quality for Depor throughout the campaign.
Debuts loom against Villarreal
The 22-year-old could make an immediate bow on Saturday as the newly-promoted side travel to Villarreal in their fourth league outing. It comes with the Galicians enjoying a positive start to life back in the top flight, sitting eighth after collecting five points from three games. The testing away clash provides the former Barca man with the perfect chance to hit the ground running.
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