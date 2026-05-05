'Couldn't get near them' - David Moyes insists Man City are 'the best team in the Premier League' despite Everton doing Arsenal huge title favour

The game was a tale of two halves, with City dominating the opening period before a chaotic 13-minute spell saw Everton net three times. However, City’s resilience shone through as Erling Haaland and Jeremy Doku clinical strikes eventually shared the spoils. Moyes reflected on the difficulty of matching City's tempo, noting that his side struggled during the first half.

"But at halftime, we would have taken this result because we were hugely outplayed in the first half," Moyes explained, as quoted by ESPN. "I wanted us to get more contact, closer to Manchester City. We couldn't get near them. They played really well, as well. But we weren't anywhere near what we've done.

"It was probably the poorest we've played here, certainly against the better teams this season. So, the players made a great effort to get us in the game, and when we got to 3-1, we should be doing enough to see it out, but we didn't do it. Getting a point against City is not a bad result, but when you're 3-1 up, you think you're in with a great chance of winning."