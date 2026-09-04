Getty Images Sport
David Moyes left frustrated after deadline day! Everton boss admits disappointment after Folarin Balogun deal collapses and Iliman Ndiaye joins Man City
Balogun medical drama ends in collapse
Everton's pursuit of a new marquee striker ended in total frustration as a move for Monaco’s Balogun collapsed despite the player appearing for a medical at Finch Farm. The 25-year-old United States international had emerged as a primary target for Moyes following the departure of Beto to Fiorentina, but the deal spiralled out of control after concerns were raised during the physical assessment.
Reports suggested that the move to Everton fell through after the Merseyside club attempted to restructure the financial terms following the medical results, leading to the striker abandoning the switch entirely.
"I am disappointed that we didn't do more business and things didn't go our way in the end," Moyes explained when addressing the media. "Sometimes in football you have to live with disappointments and move on, and we will. It wasn't anyone's fault and ultimately it happens in football as the player had a problem in his medical and that was simply it. There are no other stories behind it. That is exactly what happened."
- Getty
Ndiaye departs in blockbuster City switch
The blow of missing out on a new striker was compounded by the high-profile exit of Iliman Ndiaye. The Senegal international, who was a fan favourite at Goodison, completed a £65m deal with Everton to join Manchester City, as the Etihad giants successfully hijacked interest from Tottenham Hotspur.
Moyes admitted that the sale was a financial necessity, even though it deprived the squad of a player who had contributed 15 goals and four assists during his tenure on Merseyside.
"We were looking to get some money in," Moyes added during his frank assessment of the club's activity. "We lost Ndiaye, which is someone who we definitely didn't want to lose, but sometimes it is difficult when the likes of Man City come along. Some things went against us and some things we could have done better. Ultimately we didn't want to lose a lot of the different players but for reasons that had to happen."
Missed targets and defensive struggles
The frustration for Moyes extended beyond the attacking third as the club also failed to bolster its defensive options. A move for Fulham defender Kenny Tete hit a brick wall when the London club were unable to secure a suitable replacement of their own, forcing the Toffees to look elsewhere.
The manager had identified the need for reinforcements across the backline to provide competition and depth, but the late nature of the window meant several enquiries were rebuffed. Reflecting on the missed opportunities, Moyes suggested that while the club worked hard to facilitate deals, the nature of deadline day often leads to unforeseen hurdles.
- AFP
Looking ahead despite window woes
With the Premier League season already underway, Everton must now navigate a difficult period until the January window opens. The supporters have voiced their concerns regarding the club’s late-window business, particularly the drama surrounding Balogun and the exit of Ndiaye.
Moyes, however, remains realistic about the situation, acknowledging that the club had to balance the books while attempting to upgrade the roster. The arrival of Maitland-Niles provides some versatility in the defensive and midfield areas, and the club will hope that Grealish can rediscover his best form while on loan in the North West.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting