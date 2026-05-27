Coventry boss Frank Lampard receives special Sir Alex Ferguson message after winning League Managers Association's manager of the year

Although Ferguson was unable to attend the event as he continues his recovery following medical treatment earlier this month, the legendary former Manchester United boss made sure his voice was heard. England manager Thomas Tuchel took to the stage to present the award and read a personal letter from Ferguson to Lampard.

Tuchel, standing in for Ferguson, added his own words of support before reading the transcript. "It is of course not the same without Sir Alex himself and we wish him all the best and a speedy recovery so that he is hopefully with us next year on stage again," the Three Lions boss told the audience. "Until then I have the privilege to read this letter to you, Frank."

The letter read: "Dear Frank, many congratulations on being named LMA manager of the year. You should be very proud of what you and your team have accomplished. Your personality as a manager and a leader is so clearly defined in how your team has played great football this season - with confidence and self-belief and I have enjoyed watching you. I know from speaking with you that you have great humility and that important quality of a curious mind for learning. I'm sure winning this award will mean a great deal to you, Frank, and I wish you the best of luck in the Premier League next season."