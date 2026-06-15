'Could’ve punched myself in the face’ – Jurgen Klopp apologises to Julian Nagelsmann for 'idiotic' comment about Germany boss on live TV

The drama began during the build-up to Germany’s World Cup opener against Curacao, where Klopp was working as a pundit for MagentaTV. While discussing team selections alongside Thomas Muller, Klopp remarked, “Luckily, Julian Nagelsmann is still picking the team.” The use of the word “still” was immediately interpreted by viewers and pundits as a suggestion that Nagelsmann’s tenure was fragile, particularly with Klopp himself frequently linked to the national team role.

Klopp realised the weight of his words quickly after the broadcast, especially after drawing criticism from German legend Lothar Matthaus. Following Germany’s emphatic 7-1 victory over the Caribbean side, Klopp took the opportunity to address Nagelsmann directly on air to clear the air. “I’ve already found the most hated word of the year: ‘Still’,” Klopp explained during the post-match coverage. “I could have punched myself in the face for that, but it was already too late and I was on TV. It just slipped out so casually and has absolutely no relevance.”